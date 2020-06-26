HAMPTON ROADS, Va.
CHKD is pleased to welcome Jack Warburton to a new role at CHKD, vice president of mental health services.
Warburton will lead the system's delivery of evidence-based mental health services, with responsibility for all aspects of day-to-day operations. He will oversee the development of the 60-bed, 14-story mental health hospital and outpatient center under construction on CHKD’s Norfolk campus, which is scheduled to open in 2022. He also will be managing expansion of our other mental health services, and collaborating with community partners to address the mental health crisis facing our youth.
Warburton is a native Virginian, with 20 years of leadership experience in clinical program development and hospital administration. Previously, Warburton served as an active duty officer in the U.S. Air Force Biomedical Sciences Corps, providing and overseeing care for fellow service members and their families at several installations.
He continued this service after his transition back to the private sector, in successive roles as program director and then CEO of mental health specialty hospitals in Virginia, Texas, and Georgia, where he oversaw several multi-million dollar expansion projects.
Warburton graduated from the University of Virginia with dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and cognitive science. He also holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology from the University of North Carolina - Greensboro. He has an MBA with triple concentrations in healthcare management, leadership, and finance from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.
Please welcome Warburton in this new role that will be vital to the mental health of our community’s children.
