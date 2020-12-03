Festive spices meet chocolate in this rich and moist chocolate gingerbread cake, the perfect centerpiece for any holiday dinner.
Ingredients
For Cake
- 2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting pans
- 1 c. unsweetened cocoa
- 2 c. granulated sugar
- 1/4 c. packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tbsp. ground ginger
- 1 tbsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground allspice
- 1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 1/4 c. whole milk
- 3/4 c. canola oil
- 3 large eggs
- 1/4 c. molasses (not blackstrap)
- 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 c. boiling water
For Frosting
- 4 oz. white chocolate, chopped
- 1/4 c. unsalted butter (1 1/2 sticks), at room temperature
- 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 c. confectioners’ sugar
- 3/4 c. cold heavy cream
- Sugared rosemary, for decorating
Directions
- Heat oven to 350°F. Coat three 8-inch round cake pans with nonstick cooking spray. Line bottoms with parchment paper; spray paper. Dust with flour.
- In large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, granulated and brown sugars, spices, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In large measuring cup or bowl, whisk together milk, oil, eggs, molasses, and vanilla. Add milk mixture to flour mixture and mix until fully incorporated.
- Add boiling water to batter and mix well to combine (batter will be thin). Divide batter among prepared pans and bake until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes in pan before transferring to wire rack to cool completely.
- Make frosting: Microwave chocolate on 50% power in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until melted and smooth.
- Using electric mixer on low speed, beat butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add confectioners’ sugar and mix to combine, then mix in melted chocolate. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.
- To frost, beat heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Stir 1 spoonful into cream cheese mixture, then fold in remaining whipped cream.
- Place 1 cake layer on platter; spread 3/4 cup frosting over top. Top with another layer. Repeat with frosting and remaining layer, then frost top and sides. Decorate as desired with sugared rosemary.
