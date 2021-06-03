WILLIAMSBURG, Va.
Following the state’s lifting of COVID-19 regulations on Friday, May 28, Colonial Williamsburg will begin the process of reopening all of its sites, returning to normal group sizes and restoring the Foundation’s full roster of programming and hospitality offerings for guests.
The latest guidelines announced by Gov. Ralph Northam on May 14 end the state’s mask-wearing mandate and social distancing requirements for all fully vaccinated individuals – indoors and outdoors – across Virginia on May 28. One exception to this rule change is public transportation, which means that all guests will still be required to wear masks on Colonial Williamsburg buses. State restrictions on group sizes also end on May 28.
“These policy changes by our state leaders are a very positive development for Colonial Williamsburg, our guests and the Greater Williamsburg community. With the lifting of these restrictions, we can begin to thoughtfully and systematically reopen the remainder of our public sites, expand service in our hospitality operations and take other measures to meet the needs of our guests, donors and the surrounding community,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
With a priority on the health and safety of its employees, guests and volunteers, Colonial Williamsburg is making the following operational adjustments starting May 28:
• Ending the requirement that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks, whether indoors or outdoors.
• Beginning the process of systematically reopening all Foundation sites, returning to normal group sizes and restoring to a full roster of programming and hospitality offerings.
The end of the mask-wearing mandate applies to fully vaccinated employees as well as guests. However, any Colonial Williamsburg employee who wishes to continue wearing a mask may continue doing so if their job requirements allow it.
It remains Colonial Williamsburg’s policy that guests who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks indoors and are encouraged to do so outdoors. Updated signage reflecting the changes to the Foundation’s mask policy will be placed in Colonial Williamsburg facilities over the next several days.
The Foundation’s programming teams are planning to open more public sites and expand programming, consistent with these policy changes. Sites reopening 5-7 days per week beginning on May 28 include the Gaol yard and numerous Historic Trades sites such as the Apothecary, Bindery, Cabinetmaker and Harpsichord maker, Foundry, Joinery and Silversmith. Visit colonialwilliamsburg.org’s planning calendar for a complete, up-to-date list of open sites and programming.
The health and safety of guests and staff is Colonial Williamsburg’s highest priority, and site operations and programming are subject to change to ensure compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines. Colonialwilliamsburg.org lists additional guest comfort and safety guidelines to provide the safest experience for guests, the general public and Colonial Williamsburg’s staff.
