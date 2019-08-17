WILLIAMSBURG
Homeschooling families receive exclusive deals on admission and special interactive educational programs Sept. 7-22.
Single-day and multiday admission tickets granting access to Historic Area exhibition buildings, gardens, trades and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg are available during the offer at more than 75 percent off retail.
Special ticketed programs offered during Fall Homeschool Days include opportunities to explore S.T.E.A.M. through historic trades and buildings, meet people of the past, witness the birth of American Independence at the fifth Virginia Convention, experience the life of an apprentice, discover Colonial Williamsburg’s rare breeds programs, learn about American Indian culture, retrace Thomas Jefferson’s footsteps, take a drop spindle class, enjoy special tours of the Governor’s Palace and Capitol buildings and have a behind the scenes look at special collections letters, maps and other evidence used to help recreate the Historic Area.
Visits can be tailored to include on-site dining, 18th century-style tavern meals, evening entertainment and lodging. Homeschool Days pass holders qualify for special rates at the Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel & Suites and 15% off Colonial Houses using code “HOME”.
To receive the Homeschooler discount, tickets and hotel accommodations must be purchased in advance online. For more information, visit colonialwilliamsburg.com/homeschoolers. All sales are final.
Colonial Williamsburg also offers exclusive pricing year-round for homeschool groups of all sizes and a wide variety of books, DVDs, and teaching resources. Information on customized guided tours and homeschool planning is available by calling 800-228-8878 toll-free or by emailing groupsales@cwf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.