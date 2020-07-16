Just when you thought pasta couldn't get better, we added the freshest of summer's crops: corn, tomatoes and green beans.
Ingredients
1 lb. campanelle or penne pasta
1/2 lb. green beans, trimmed
1 tsp. plus 1/4 c. extra virgin olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and pepper
4 large ears corn, husked
1/3 c. sherry vinegar
1/4 c. fresh lemon juice
1 clove garlic, pressed
12 oz. multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 small red onion, very thinly sliced
1/4 c. basil leaves, finely chopped
Directions
Heat grill on medium-high. Cook pasta per pkg. directions.
Meanwhile, fold 12- by 30-in. sheet foil in half. In large bowl, toss green bean with 1 tsp oil and 1/8 tsp salt. Place beans in center of fold. Crimp edges of foil to seal tightly. Grill 15 min., turning over once halfway through. Grill corn 8 to 10 min. or until charred in spots, turning occasionally.
Transfer bean packet and corn to cutting board; let cool. In large bowl, whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, garlic, remaining 1/4 cup oil, 3/4 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Add cooked pasta and tomatoes to bowl, tossing to combine.
When cool enough to handle, slice beans 2 in. thick and cut corn kernels off cob; add to bowl with pasta along with onions and basil, tossing until well combined. Pasta can be covered and refrigerated up to 1 day ahead.
