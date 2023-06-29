NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads residents & guests will have the opportunity to witness a pair of spectacular fireworks displays in the City of Norfolk for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. The 40th Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront and the Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks is Friday, June 30, at Ocean View Beach Park along the Chesapeake Bay.
The 40th Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4, at Town Point Park begins at 5pm with live patriotic music, food, family-friendly activities, followed by one of Hampton Roads’ most spectacular fireworks displays at 9:30pm high above the Elizabeth River. Musical performers include U.S. Fleet Forces Band (8pm) and U.S. Navy Rock Band (6:30pm). A wide variety of All-American fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, cotton candy, and much more. Visit bit.ly/Norfolk4th for more information.
The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks on Friday, June 30, at Ocean View Beach Park begins at 6pm and features live music from Wonderland, as well as food trucks and family-friendly games and activities. The fireworks display in Ocean View is also set for 9:30pm. For more information, visit OceanViewBeachPark.org.
The 40th Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks is sponsored by the City of Norfolk, Porthsmouth Port, Pepsi, CFE Equipment Corporation, Southern Auto Group, Optima Health, 13 News Now, Sentara, Customer Magnetism, and Yuengling.. The 2023 Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks is sponsored by The City of Norfolk, Optima Health, Miller Lite, Yuengling, Ocean View business association, and Metronet
For more information on Norfolk Festevents’ 2023 Season of Events, visit Festevents.org.
