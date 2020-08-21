Our basic flaky pie crust recipe is the best way to achieve ultra-light, crisp and of course, ethereally flaky pie dough. Using just 4 ingredients and a simple food processor method, it’s easy to make pie crust from scratch for all your summery fruit dessert recipes, spicy fall favorites, or sweet filled Thanksgiving desserts. A basic pie crust recipe — especially one with (lots of!) butter — never goes out of season.
Homemade pie crust is a cinch to make once you get the hang of it, but we have a few tips to turn even a novice baker into a pie dough pro:
We use all butter instead of shortening in this crust because the flavor just can’t be beat. Shortening creates good texture but contributes little to no taste.
Make sure your butter stays cold as you work it into the flour and roll out the crust. As the pie bakes, the butter will steam and create air pockets in the crust, which contribute to that dreamy flakiness. Melty butter just won’t do the trick.
In the interest of keeping things cold, it’s important to use the ice water that the recipe calls for and not just cold tap water. Ice water will help keep everything chilled — even in the midst of hectic holiday baking.
Pie crust
Yields:1
Prep time:0 hours 30 mins
Total time: 1 hour 30 mins
Ingredients
1 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 c. (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
2 to 3 tbsp. ice water
Directions
To food processor, add flour, sugar and salt and pulse once or twice to combine. Add cold butter and pulse until mixture forms pea-size crumbs.
Add 2 Tbsp ice water, pulsing until dough forms large clumps and holds together when squeezed (if necessary, add remaining water 1 tsp at a time). Do not overmix.
Transfer dough to piece of plastic wrap and shape into a ball, then flatten to form 1-in.-thick disk. Wrap tightly and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hr and up to 2 days.
