Think beyond potatoes and fry up sweet, starchy plantains to pair with your next burger or sammie. Plantains look like large bananas but don't taste like 'em (plus, bananas won't fry like plantains), so make sure you seek out the right crop at the grocery store.
Ingredients
- Canola oil, for frying
- 2 very ripe plantains (skin should be very black and soft)
- Kosher salt
Directions
- Heat 1/4 inch oil (about 1 1/2 cups) in a large, heavy skillet on medium.
- Peel plantains by cutting off the ends and making a long, shallow cut through the peel. Slice at an angle into 1/2-inch-thick pieces.
- Lower the heat to medium-low and, in 2 batches, fry plantains until golden brown and caramelized, 3 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt.
