Lime zest, fish sauce, tons of fresh ginger, and a bit of jalapeño season juicy pork meatballs before they’re cooked until gorgeously golden brown in the air fryer. Served with rice noodles and crunchy veggies, it’s a fresh and delicious dinner— all in under an hour.
Ingredients
For Noodles
6 oz. rice noodles
1/2 c. Asian-style sesame dressing
1 large carrot, shaved with julienne peeler or cut into matchsticks
1/2 English cucumber, shaved with julienne peeler or cut into matchsticks
1 scallion, thinly sliced
1/4 c. cilantro, chopped
For Meatballs
1 large egg
2 tsp. grated lime zest plus 2 Tbsp lime juice
1 1/2 tbsp. honey
1 tsp. fish sauce
Kosher salt
1/2 c. panko
1 cloves garlic, grated
2 scallions, finely chopped
1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger
1 small jalapeño, seeds removed, finely chopped
1 lb. ground pork
1/4 c. cilantro, chopped
Directions
Prepare noodles: Cook noodles per package directions. Rinse under cold water to cool, drain well and transfer to large bowl. Toss with dressing, carrot, cucumber and scallion; set aside.
Prepare meatballs: In large bowl, whisk together egg, lime zest and lime juice, honey, fish sauce and ½ teaspoon salt; stir in panko and let sit 1 minute. Stir in garlic, scallions, ginger and jalapeño, then add pork and cilantro and mix to combine.
Shape into Tbsp-size balls and air-fry at 400°F (in batches, if necessary; balls can touch but should not be stacked), shaking basket occasionally, until browned and cooked through, 8 to 12 minutes. Fold cilantro into noodles and serve with meatballs.
