Hampton, VA (May 27, 2020) 

In an effort to continue its mission of bringing enriching educational arts programs to the community, Hampton Arts Education is excited to now offer three online educational programs. “We’re very excited to be able to offer these fun, dynamic classes to our community through a platform that allows our students to learn from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Hampton Arts Education Manager Hugo Morrison. Beginning June 15, the programs will offer lessons in acting, auditioning, monologue writing and recitation, and improvisation. For more information or to register for classes, please visit www.theamericantheatre.org.

Monologue Masters

Monday, June 15—August 3 2pm-3pm

Learn to write, act and audition with monologues. This 8-week course is designed to prepare students with audition materials that will help you shine as an actor. The course instructor will coach students in finding ways to focus, relax and perform while building a repertoire of monologues.

Cost: $60

Duration: 1 hour

Frequency: Once a week for eight weeks

Improv Anywhere…Improv Everywhere

Tuesday, June 16—August 4, 2pm-3pm

Through dynamic play and interaction, participants will develop a response to stimuli with creativity and spontaneity.

Cost: $9 per session

Duration: 1 hour

Frequency: Once a week for eight weeks

Acting/Audition

Wednesday, June 17—August 5, 2pm-3pm

This 8-week beginning acting course will offer a step-by-step progression of acting exercises to assist students in working organically and finding a unique voice for expression. Students will discover the three tools any actor needs by practicing and preparing audition techniques to assist with readiness for major productions.

Cost: $60

Duration: 1 hour

Frequency: Once a week for eight weeks

About Hampton Arts

Thirty-two years ago this season, the Hampton City Council established the City department known as the Hampton Arts Commission. Since its creation, The Hampton Arts Commission (now popularly known as Hampton Arts) has been a much respected and praised institution responsible for a remarkable renaissance of the arts not only within the City of Hampton but also within the entire Hampton Roads region. Hampton Arts oversees both the venues and the programming at The American Theatre and The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center.

Hampton Arts’ continuing mission and vision for those three decades has been to advance the performing and visual arts and enhance the quality of life for all Hampton Roads residents and visitors by educating and inspiring teachers, students, and life-long learners to embrace the arts; provide opportunities for Hampton Roads artists to showcase and develop their arts; and present unique, world-class caliber performing artists that appeal to a diverse citizenry and promote a deeper cultural awareness.

The American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street

Hampton, VA 23669

theamericantheatre.org

The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center

4205 Victoria Boulevard

Hampton, VA 23663

charlestaylorvisualarts.org

