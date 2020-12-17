Jennifer Colton was recently selected for the NAVFAC Leadership Development Program (LDP). A two-year program with a focus on gaining corporate-wide experience and networks, while participating in rotational assignments and specialized training.
Colton, a supervisor in the Total Workforce Development group with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, she will take part in a rigorous rotation of assignments. Training will also involve other development activities involving the entire NAVFAC enterprise.
Inclusion in the LDP cadre is extremely competitive.
“All of the selectees can be justifiably proud of this accomplishment,” said NAVFAC Atlantic Business Director Richard Roth. “Only candidates with high leadership potential were selected for participation in these programs.”
Colton has been working at NAVFAC for five years and pursued a career in government service because it gave her the opportunity to support our military and pursue interesting yet challenging work.
“And, of course, continue to develop and train in my field of choice,” added Colton.
Colton is a Hampton, Virginia native, and an alumnus of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. For her exemplary service and leadership ability, she was also named the 2018 NAVFAC Atlantic Supervisor of the Year.
There are many opportunities for government employees to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Colton is most proud of the development and success of the Aspiring Leaders Development Program that was developed at NAVFAC Atlantic and adopted system command wide.
NAVFAC is fully committed to meeting the Chief of Naval Operations' (CNO) Navy Civilian Strategic Goals identified in the Navy Civilian Workforce Framework to strengthen and develop the workforce. NAVFAC participates in various Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of Navy (DON) leadership programs which are listed in the DON Civilian Leader Development Program chart.
