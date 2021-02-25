Hampton, VA
The Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia has achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, The Hampton Roads Convention Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention. The Center is currently serving as a vaccination site.
“At the Hampton Roads Convention Center, the safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” said Eric Nealy, general manager at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. “We have established key best practices to ensure a clean, healthy and safe environment for all our clients, guests and visitors.”
As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that the Hampton Roads Convention Center implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, the Hampton Roads Convention Center has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”
To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, The Hampton Roads Convention Center was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.
