Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.