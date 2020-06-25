VIRGINIA BEACH
The VIRGINIA BEACH ART CENTER, home of The Artists Gallery, celebrates the sacrifice and service of all who protect us. Our military, health workers, fire and rescue… the list goes on, including anyone who serves others. This exhibition will be available to the public for live viewing, as well as on its website. Starting July 3rd, you can view all artwork in the new exhibition on your phone or laptop at www.artcentervb.org. Or see it in the gallery, following health guidelines
In addition, we will offer a live video award ceremony at 7:00 p.m., July 3rd, on the Virginia Beach Art Center Facebook page. During the broadcast, you can tour the submitted entries individually, view the Judges Remarks, and even purchase artwork easily! All without leaving your home.
“HEROES AMONG US” is especially appropriate during this unsettled time. The exhibition is judged by Brian La Barr, Adjunct Faulty Instructor at The Virginia Beach Art Institute. The exhibition will be featured until August 2nd.
On our website, our previous shows, “Waterways”, “Garden of Life” and “Following The Light” remain available for viewing and purchase.
The Virginia Beach Art Center is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes and pottery classes in a fully equipped center located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm, Tuesdays-Friday, 10 am to 4 pm Saturdays and 12 pm to 4 pm Sundays.
The Artists Gallery is an artists’ co-operative providing space for working, exhibiting and showcasing original fine art by local and regional artists.
