Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.