Norfolk, Va.
Nauticus reflects and celebrates the often overlooked contributions of women with a special event this month, “Who Run the World? Women in STEM”, on Saturday, March 20. Visitors are invited to enjoy programs highlighting the amazing women creators, scientists, artists and innovators who have played a role in inspiring women of all backgrounds to be bold and brave.
Featured STEM programs include “Women of the WisKy” depicting women who played a vital role in building the Battleship Wisconsin, and a virtual trip to Bermuda with Nauticus! Learn from BIOS Director of Education and Community Engagement, Kaitlin Noyes, and Nauticus Educator, Susie Hill, who have spent time with the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS) to mitigate marine debris.
Admission for all visitors on Saturday, March 20 from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. is discounted to $7.57 (plus tax). Nauticus members receive free admission. Admission includes all special programming, access to Nauticus exhibits including National Geographic’s, Planet or Plastic? exhibition and the Battleship Wisconsin.
In addition to the event day, Nauticus will host a virtual program with an all-female panel:
Wednesday, March 24 | 2 P.M.: “Law & Order: Save the Planet” (Virtual - FREE)
• Join Nauticus for an insightful discussion on the environmental laws impacting Virginia. Panelists will explore current legislation from the recent ban on balloon releases, to the future of plastic bag tax. Learn how you can get involved in the critical legislative decisions made locally and statewide regarding the future of our environment.
• Nauticus Facebook page or Zoom Webinar.
• Local panelists include:
o Esi Langston, Environmental Sustainability Manager, City of Norfolk
o Christina Trapani, Researcher and Owner, Eco-Maniac
For more information, visit Nauticus.org.
