Norfolk, Va.
Accredited zoos and aquariums, like the Virginia Zoo, remain committed to their animals, community and the fight to save species from extinction. #GivingZOOday is an international campaign that engages zoo and aquarium visitors in giving by highlighting the positive impacts these institutions have on their communities.
While the Zoo launched an Emergency Operating Fund in March that has raised more than $350,000, including two challenge grants, to offset the more than $2 million loss, the non-profit still hopes its supporters and fans consider making a gift this charitable “Giving ZooDay” and as the year comes to an end.
“We are tremendously thankful for those who have been able to contribute to our Emergency Operating Fund,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Although we have had to drastically reduce our non-animal care staff, this aide has allowed operations to continue uninterrupted since our reopening in June. Any donation – big or small – will have a generous impact as we head into the winter months,” Bockheim added.
Throughout 2020, the Virginia Zoo has shown its tremendous impact on the region – and beyond – through several channels. Local elementary and middle schools have received free Zoo educational programming to help supplement at-home science classes. Virginia Zoo’s conservation partners abroad have received funds to support their crucial research and animal-saving initiatives. Nearly 100 “Virtual Voyages” have been produced and shared via social media to provide those at home a real zoo experience. And thousands of visitors have been welcomed back into the park to meet or be reunited with their furry friends in safe, family-friendly environment.
To make a gift on #GivingZOOday, or any day this month, visit https://virginiazoo.givecloud.co/emergency-fund
