VIRGINIA BEACH
On August, the Virginia Beach Art Center, home of The Artists Gallery, opens an exhibition and sale of small works that are sure to find a place in your heart – and in your home. It’s proof that sometimes a small expression can bring even greater joy. This exhibition will be available to the public for live viewing, as well as on its website. You can view all artwork on your phone or laptop at www.artcentervb.org. Or see it in the gallery, following health guidelines
In addition, we will offer a live video award ceremony at 7:00 p.m., August 7, on the Virginia Beach Art Center Facebook page. During the broadcast, you can tour the submitted entries individually, view the Judges Remarks, and even purchase artwork easily! All without leaving your home.
“Less is More” features artwork no larger that 10” in height or width. A special category of miniature paintings are less that 5”. The judge will be renowned artist, teacher and curator James Warwick Jones, director of the Charles V. Taylor Art Center in Hampton. The exhibition will be on display until August 30.
On our website, our previous shows, “Waterways”, “Garden of Life” and “Following The Light”, and “Heroes Among Us” remain available for viewing and purchase.
The Virginia Beach Art Center is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes and pottery classes in a fully equipped center located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
The Artists Gallery is an artists’ co-operative providing space for working, exhibiting and showcasing original fine art by local and regional artists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.