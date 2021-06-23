YORKTOWN, Va., June 21, 2021 – This Fourth of July, salute the 245th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence during Liberty Celebration at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4, visitors can enjoy interpretive programs, artillery demonstrations and learn about the challenges that faced our nation’s founders, including those who signed the Declaration of Independence, as well as those for whom the new nation’s rights of freedom and liberty did not yet apply. Whether exploring the indoor galleries or outdoor living history, appreciate the liberties of these historical experiences:
- See a rare July 1776 broadside of the Declaration of Independence duplicated in mass to spread the word of liberty from town to town, currently showcased in an immersive gallery exhibit surrounded by signatures of this historic document’s signers.
- Catch “Liberty Fever” – the museum’s introductory film, shown throughout the day in the main theater.
- Take part in patriotic programming in outdoor re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm.
- Enjoy patriotic performances by the Fifes & Drums of York Town at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Join in the “Great American 4th of July Sing-along” led by the Cigar Box String Band, playing songs from American history that everyone knows by heart at 12, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
- Share your thoughts on liberty by adding them to the “Liberty Tree,” an interactive feature on a 17-foot sculptural tree, rooted in the museum galleries.
Visitors can enjoy outdoor living-history experiences from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to discover daily life for 18th-century soldiers and citizens in life-size re-creations of a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm.
At the Continental Army encampment, historical interpreters describe and depict daily routines of American soldiers, with demonstrations of musket and artillery firing, 18th-century surgical and medical practices, and the role of the quartermaster in managing troop supplies. In the artillery amphitheater, feel the thunder of a cannon blast as historical interpreters fire a salute to our nation’s founders. Artillery and flintlock musket demonstrations will be presented throughout the day, with the final artillery firing at 4:15 p.m.
Throughout the day on the re-created Revolution-era farm, visitors can learn how farmers during the Revolution became more self-sufficient by growing and processing flax, cotton and wool for homespun cloth. Visitors can see what is cooking in the farm kitchen as historical interpreters prepare a variety of 18th-century dishes on the hearth, using historical recipes from Virginia’s earliest cookbooks, as well as foods of enslaved people and the evolution of period dishes through cultural influences. Food preparation is for demonstration purposes only.
Admission
“Liberty Celebration,” funded in part by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, Inc. Annual Fund, is included with museum admission: $16.00 for adults, $8.00 for youth ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. A value-priced combination ticket with Jamestown Settlement, a living-history museum of 17th-century Virginia, is $28.90 for adults and $14.45 for ages 6-12. Residents of York County, James City County and the City of Williamsburg, including William & Mary students, receive complimentary admission with proof of residency. Tickets are available online at eStore or in person at both museums.
