NORFOLK, VA
Since 2019 the Zoo has been without summer music concerts, but thanks to a partnership with LAVA Presents, live music will return July 9. The Last Bison and Starcoast will be taking to the event field to play under the stars at this family-friendly event, presented by WHRO Public Media and Out of the Box with Paul Shugure. The Last Bison, originally from Chesapeake, play indie folk with classical sensibilities.
"I am thrilled to be able to partner with the Virginia Zoo and bring the Last Bison concert to such a unique venue,” said Josh Coplon founder of LAVA Presents. “This is absolutely going to be a night to remember!"
Doors open at 6:30 pm with music beginning at 7:15 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no pets, food or beverages will be permitted. Beer, wine and concessions will be for sale.
While early bird tickets are sold out, plenty of general admission tickets remain and are $20 in advance. Day-of-show tickets and sales at the gate will be $25. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Virginia Zoo.
To purchase tickets, visit https://virginiazoo.org/event/25691/
