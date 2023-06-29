Acclaimed singer-songwriter Maggie Rose will kicked off her co-headlining tour with Duane Betts (the son of Allman Brothers founding member and guitarist Dickey Betts) on June 22nd in Columbia, with stops in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C. and wraps up on July 1 in Maryland. Their Virginia Beach show will be Thursday, June 29th at Elevation 27 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online now at maggierosemusic.com/shows.
Maggie, a fixture at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, will return on July 26th along with Duane who will be making his Opry debut. Maggie has performed at the Opry over ninety times, where she has displayed her exceptional talent and unleashed the full scope of her powerful artistry that straddles the worlds of rock, soul and Americana.
Last year, Maggie Rose and Duane embarked on an awe-inspiring tour, joining forces with the renowned Allman Family Revival to honor the incomparable Gregg Allman. Their tour featured a remarkable lineup of 20 headlining shows, including iconic venues such as The Beacon Theatre, Ryman Auditorium, and more.
Since her breakout, Maggie has shared the stage with an impressive array of artists including Kelly Clarkson, Heart, Joan Jett, Marcus King, The Mavericks, Fitz & The Tantrums, Kingfish, and The Revivalists. Her presence at esteemed festivals such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, and Newport Folk Fest has solidified her reputation as an artist who consistently delivers unforgettable live experiences.
Maggie is prepping an anticipated new studio album, and also hosts her own podcast, Salute The Songbird which is now in its fourth season and has featured candid conversations with her female musical heroes covering an array of topics with musical icons like Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Martina McBride, Yola, Ashley McBryde and more.
