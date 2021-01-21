NORFOLK, VA
Restoration on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is underway, and the project is expected to be complete in Summer 2021. The restoration project is repairing structural components and exterior panels after a structural engineer found the steel supports and granite panels had deteriorated. A contractor removed the panels in October 2020. In April, the contractor will repair the masonry and install plumbing and electrical components. The steel tower installation will start in May and once complete, the granite sections will be attached. Lane closures will be announced in advance of the installation.
The memorial was dedicated in 2000 and was conceived by former Norfolk Councilman and General District Court Judge, Joseph A. Jordan, Jr. The granite memorial stands at 83-feet tall and is inscribed with quotations by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a reminder of the importance of civil rights. For more information, review the Project Plan.
As a reminder, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of Norfolk’s annual ceremony and march will be held virtually on Monday, January 18. For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov
