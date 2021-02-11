If you’ve never had matzo ball soup, prepare to be wowed by this warm, cozy comfort food. Matzo ball soup is similar to chicken noodle soup, but with plush, dumpling-like matzo balls instead of noodles. It’s a classic, crowd-pleasing Passover recipe, but there certainly doesn’t need to be a holiday for you to make a big batch of this amazing soup. It also makes a fantastic spring recipe during those early, rainy days of the season.
Matzo ball soup features all your chicken soup favorites: Carrots, celery, onion, chicken broth and of course, chicken, plus light and fluffy matzo balls. Matzo balls are made from eggs, water, a little bit of oil and matzo meal. Our recipe includes fresh dill in the mix to add a bright, lemony freshness.
Making matzo ball dough is similar to making any other dumpling dough, you just stir together the ingredients until they form a thick, sticky dough, then roll the dough into balls with wet hands (which will help prevent the dough from sticking to your hands). You’ll cook the matzo balls in simmering water while you prepare the soup, then you’ll add the matzo balls to the soup to complete the meal. As they sit in the soup, the matzo balls soak up all that savory broth and become even more delicious. Step aside, chicken noodle!
Ingredients
For matzo balls
4 large eggs
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
Kosher salt and pepper
1/4 c. fresh dill, chopped, plus more for serving
1 c. matzo meal
For soup
3 medium carrots, sliced
2 stalks celery, sliced
1 parsnip, quartered lengthwise and sliced
1 medium onion, chopped
2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
2 tbsp. low sodium chicken bouillon base
3 bone-in chicken breast halves (about 3 lb total)
Kosher salt and pepper
Directions
Prepare matzo balls: In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, 6 tablespoons water, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Stir in dill. Add the matzo meal and mix to combine. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to overnight.
15 minutes before making, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt. With wet hands, roll the mixture into 2½–inch balls (rewetting your hands as necessary) and carefully drop them into the water. Simmer the balls until puffed and cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes.
While matzo balls are cooking, prepare the soup: Heat oil in large Dutch oven on medium. Add carrots, celery, parsnip and onion and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, 6 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Add 10 cups water and chicken, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, add bouillon base and ½ teaspoon pepper and simmer, covered, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. (Skim and discard any foam that rises to top.)
Transfer chicken to a bowl. When cool enough to handle, shred meat, discarding the skin and bones (you can also save for another use). Stir chicken back into the soup along with matzo balls. Serve sprinkled with dill and cracked pepper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.