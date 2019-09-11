NORFOLK
Capt. Tim Barney took command of Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) during a change of command ceremony at Vista Point Conference Center in Norfolk, Virginia, August 16.
MARMC is responsible for providing surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the 5th and 6th Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).
During the ceremony, Barney had the opportunity to speak to the more than 500 guests in attendance.
“I look forward to leading MARMC and working with our numerous ship maintenance partners, providing superior material condition to the ships, submarines, and aircraft carriers and their operational commanders,” said Barney.
Barney joined the Navy in 1988 as a nuclear machinist’s mate until being awarded a Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship to the University of Michigan. While attending college he worked as a safety technician in civilian government service until being commissioned in 1993, after earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics.
He served aboard USS Elrod (FFG 55), USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS Enterprise (CVN 65). His shore duties include Aircraft Carrier Nuclear Assistant Project Superintendent, Submarine Deputy Project Superintendent, Carrier Type Desk Officer and Submarine Type Desk Officer at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY). He also served as the deputy ship design manager for in-service aircraft carriers during a tour at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA 05V). He was later selected to support the withdrawal of combat forces from Iraq and served as the senior mission director and site lead in Umm Qasr, Iraq.
He then served as the Business and Strategic Planning Officer and Production Resources Officer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF). Most recently, he served as Waterfront Operations Officer at MARMC.
“Having had the opportunity to serve as MARMC’s Waterfront Operations Officer, I see the tremendous work that this team accomplishes every day. I am proud to be at the helm of such an outstanding and dedicated team – your knowledge, skillsets and professionalism will continue to make this command the leader in the ship repair industry,” said Barney.
