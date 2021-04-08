Norfolk, Va.
Outdoor waterfront dining returns to Downtown Norfolk this week as the Big Wisky Porch opens at Nauticus. The restaurant launched as a trial concept last summer and quickly became a favorite among downtown residents, office workers, and Nauticus visitors. Based on the enthusiastic demand, the Big Wisky Porch will return as a permanent/seasonal feature; the restaurant is managed by the owner of 757 Crave in partnership with Nauticus.
“The response we got last year was just amazing,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “It’s got great shade, great river views, and the greatest lobster roll in town.”
The Big Wisky Porch is located on the front deck of Nauticus and opens on April 1st. Spring hours are Wednesday – Sunday (11AM – 5PM). Along with a full lunch menu, beer and wine are available as well as mid-day happy hour specials.
For more information, visit www.Nauticus.org
