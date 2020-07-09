New York strip steak (also called NY strip, strip steak, strip loin, top loin steak, among many other names) is a classic and popular cut of beef that requires little more than some simple seasonings to cook up quickly for an easy and delicious better-than-restaurant quality weeknight steak dinner. Searching for the ultimate New York strip steak recipe? You've come to the right place — but first, some important cooking tips.
What is the best way to season a New York strip steak?
NY strips don’t need much to make them great. After your steak has come to room temperature, and just before searing, season both sides with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. If you want to get fancy (like we sure did), you can add additional flavorings to the pan alongside the steak, like herbs and aromatics (think rosemary, garlic, shallots, etc) that will flavor the oil the steak cooks in.
What's the best way to cook a New York strip steak?
Our favorite way to cook up a NY strip is what we call the miraculously-easy “sear, sear, roast” method: Start by heating up your oven and setting an oven-safe skillet (for the best crust, don’t use a nonstick) over medium-high heat on the stove before adding some oil and swirling it to evenly coat the bottom of the pan. Generously season your room-temp steak, then add it to the hot pan and sear until the bottom is nicely browned. (That’s the first sear.) Carefully flip the steak and sear until the other side is browned too. (There’s your second sear.) Then, transfer the skillet to the oven until desired doneness. (And finally: roast.) When it’s done, transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest.
How long do I cook it on each side?
For a 1/2-inch-thick strip steak, cook it around 3 minutes per side, followed by 3 to 6 minutes in the oven for medium-rare (around 135°F). Be sure to turn the steak only once, so it doesn’t dry out.
How long should a New York strip rest?
As a rule of thumb, you want to let your steak rest for at least half of its total cooking time to help the meat stay juicy and make it easier to slice. Don’t forget to save any extra juices for the pan sauce!
Ingredients
1 1/2-inch strip steak (about 3/4 pound)
Kosher salt and pepper
2 tsp. olive oil
4 cloves garlic, in skins
1 sprig fresh rosemary
Directions
Heat oven to 425°F. Heat medium cast-iron skillet on medium-high. Season steak with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add oil to skillet, then add steak, garlic, and rosemary and cook until steak is browned, about 3 minutes per side.
Transfer skillet to oven and roast until steak is at desired doneness, 3 to 6 minutes for medium. Transfer steak to cutting board and let rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.
