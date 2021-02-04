NORFOLK, Va.
Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) celebrates Black History Month by offering Free Admission Thursdays in February. A Virginia Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, NBG has a long history with humble beginnings. The Garden celebrates the 220 African-American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s. As a way to honor their lasting legacy and share the gift of nature with all, we invite the community to enjoy all that the Garden has to offer free on Thursdays this Februrary.
Explore the Garden's 175 acres, an oasis nestled between diverse neighborhoods surrounded by stunning water views - the most beautiful location in Coastal Virginia. The Winter Orchid Display at the NBG Tropical Display House is a must see during your visit with blooming orchids and tropical plants. This February, canine family members are welcome to explore the Garden with their humans for February FIDO Fridays. Members and members’ dogs are free - not-yet-members’ dogs: $5.00 (human admission applies)
