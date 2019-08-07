Norfolk Collegiate’s Lower School was honored as a 2019 Lt. Gen. (Ret.) H.G. “Pete” Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award™ recipient at the Military Child Education Coalition® (MCEC®) 21st National Training Seminar in Washington, D.C. in July 2019. MCEC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring quality educational opportunities for all military and veteran-connected children affected by mobility, transition, deployments and family separation.
The award is selected from schools and military installations around the world and encourages and applauds outstanding partnerships between military installations and school districts that serve military children. The winning partnerships celebrate the military child in exceptional and sustainable ways.
Norfolk Collegiate’s Lower School was awarded the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence 2019 Outstanding Individual Project/Program Award in the Individual Project K-12 category for its 2019 Month of the Military Child and Purple Star Celebration. The award was given in conjunction with Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Air Station Oceana and Dam Neck, Naval Support Activity, Hampton Roads, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Virginia Department of Education – Virginia.
About the award
Created in 2004, the Lt. Gen. (Ret.) H.G. “Pete” Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award™ recognizes the work of former MCEC Chairman Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Pete Taylor in assisting military children. The award encourages the sharing of lessons learned and recognizes the long-held belief of Taylor that “goodness starts at the local level.”
Norfolk Collegiate Lower School’s 2019 Month of the Military Child and Purple Star celebrations followed the proud tradition of honoring the important role that military children play in serving our country. Uniformed service members from several commands greeted the students as they entered the school. Red, white, and blue leis adorned the necks of military students and purple ribbons were available for all adults.
All the active duty and veteran-connected children received certificates of appreciation for their service and deployed service members shared surprise greetings with their children. Norfolk Collegiate Lower School celebrated the distinction of earning a Purple Star Designation. The Virginia Department of Education awards this honor to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connect to our nation’s military.
“The Military Child Education Coalition proudly salutes the remarkable difference that these schools, military installations, communities and states are making in the lives of military and veteran-connected children,” said Dr. Mary Keller, MCEC president and chief executive officer. “By collaborating authentically in unique and innovative ways, these military, education, corporate and policy leaders, exemplify the power and promise of partnerships.”
About the Military Child Education Coalition
MCEC is a 501(c)(3) global, nonprofit organization focused exclusively on the well-being and needs of America’s approximately four million military and veteran-connected children, specifically in the areas of academic opportunity and excellence, school transition support and developmental needs. Our goal is to ensure every military-connected child grows and thrives through good and challenging times in order to be college, workplace and life-ready.
