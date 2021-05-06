Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Festevents is excited to announce Bayou Bon Vivant: A Cajun Music, Food & Arts Celebration on Friday & Saturday, May 14 & 15, 2021, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The event runs from 4-9pm on Friday and 12-9pm on Saturday.
The French term Bon Vivant translates to “a person who enjoys the good things in life, especially good food and drink” and the Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Music, Food & Arts Celebration brings the iconic tastes, tunes, and traditions of New Orleans to right here in Downtown Norfolk. From juicy handfuls of crawfish to the sounds of blues, jazz, zydeco, and brass, the Bayou Bon Vivant captures the vibrant spirit of Louisiana and transforms it into a two-day celebration along the Elizabeth River.
““We are excited to offer a generous serving of our annual Bayou weekend,” said Norfolk Festevents CEO Ted Baroody. “The event allows us to extend two new features of the festival – the event taking place in the month of May and a drive-thru food option.”
Bayou Bon Vivant is FREE and open to the public. To comply with local and state COVID-19 health guidelines, there will be limited capacity at the event, and admission into the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis. There are several options for guests that wish to ensure they reserve a spot in the event. Reserving a Social Circle or Premier Table Seating is the best way to guarantee a premium spot in the park with preferred views of the main stage for guests to enjoy.
Guests can reserve a social circle at bit.ly/TixBayou. Pricing is $25 for Premier Table Seating circles (includes bistro table, four chairs & the closest proximity to the stage) and $10 for Reserved circles (includes close proximity to the stage). General admission is free, but GA circles are on a first-come, first-served basis.
BAYOU BON VIVANT TICKET PRICING
Premier Seating
$25 per circle
Includes bistro table + 4 chairs & closest proximity to stage
Reserved Seating
$10 per circle
Includes close proximity to stage
General Admission
Free
GA circles are on a first-come, first-served basis
The weekend’s music lineup begins with a pair of brass bands in Norfolk’s own Hot Gumbo Brass Band (Friday, 5-6:30pm) and Audacity Brass Band (Friday, 7:30-9pm). On Saturday, Louisiana Music Hall of Famer and powerhouse Blues guitarist Jonathon “Boogie” Long (Saturday, 7:30-9pm) headlines Saturday’s set, along with the Old James River Jazz Band (Saturday, 1-5pm) as an opening act. Additional performers will be announced soon.
BAYOU BON VIVANT MUSIC LINEUP
Friday, May 14
Hot Gumbo Brass Band
5-6:30pm
Audacity Brass Band
7:30-9pm
Saturday, May 15
Olde James River Jazz Band
1-5pm
Zydeco-A-Go-Go
5-6:30pm
Jonathon “Boogie” Long
7:30-9pm
Bayou Bon Vivant will also offer a wide range of authentic, mouth-watering Cajun cuisine options, including fresh Louisiana Crawfish, jambalaya, Cajun chicken wings, red beans & rice, beignets, and hurricanes. Cody’s Crawfish Shop from Sulfur, Louisiana, will be on-site cooking up pounds of fresh Gulf mudbugs.
For guests looking to cure their Cajun cravings from the comfort of the home, there will also be a Bayou Drive-Thru option. Guests will also have the opportunity to pre-order their favorite dishes in advance and then conveniently pick up that weekend at the drive-thru experience located next to Town Point Park outside of the event. Guests can now pre-order at bit.ly/Bayou2021. Food options are available while supplies last. Drive-ups are welcomed, but pre-ordering is encouraged.
BAYOU BON VIVANT FOOD MENU
Louisiana Crawfish
$25 for 2lb boil w/ corn & potatoes (feeds 2-3)
Jambalaya
$16 for 16oz bowl w/ shrimp, Andouille sausage & chicken (feeds 2-4)
Cajun Chicken Wings
$15 for 10 wings w/ ranch (feeds 1-2)
Red Beans & Rice
$9 per bowl (feeds 1-2)
Beignets
$8 for 6 beignets w/ powdered sugar (feeds 2-3)
* Food menu also available for drive-thru pickup.
In addition to the music and food, the Louisiana Crafts Guild, a juried organization of Fine Crafts Artisans located throughout the state of Louisiana and the southern region of the United States, will be selling select pieces of unique, authentic art at the event.
In support of the Louisiana artists and annual Mardi Gras parade that could not take place this year, a portion of the Heroes Parade Float has been purchased and will be on display in the park. Alongside local designer Mike Bell, the Louisiana Crafts Guild will be curating the old floats and displaying them on-site, providing a picture-perfect photo opportunity.
Official t-shirts, created by local designer Peacefrogs, for the 2021 Bayou Bon Vivant will also be available for purchase for $25 at the event and in the drive-thru.
For more information on the Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Music, Food & Arts Celebration, please visit bit.ly/Bayou2021 or Festevents.org.
Guidelines To Know Before Attending:
- Wear a mask or face covering! Only guests with a face covering will be permitted into the event. Masks or face coverings are required at all times except while eating or drinking.
- Stay in your circle! Guests are required to remain in their designated social circle except when purchasing food and beverages or when using the restroom. In order to keep all guests at a safe distance, each social circle is limited to up to four people. Gathering at the bar, food vendors, arts vendors, or stage will not be permitted. Food and beverages are to be enjoyed in your social circles.
- Attendance is first-come, first-served! This event has a capacity limit and attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are encouraged.
- Have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms? Guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, will not be permitted into the event.
- Feel free to bring a chair and refreshments! Guests are permitted to bring in a chair or blanket to relax in your social circle. Guests are also permitted to bring in a personal cooler with food and non-alcoholic beverages.
- No pets allowed, in accordance with state guidelines.
The Bayou Bon Vivant is presented by Southern Auto Group, Russell’s Heating & Cooling, CFE Equipment Corporation, and Jack Daniel’s.
