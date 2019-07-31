Jacksonville, Fla.
A 2008 Maury High School graduate and Norfolk, Virginia native is serving at Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Denorreo House serves as a hospital corpsman that is responsible for serving as leading petty officer of labor and delivery.
House credits their hometown for giving opportunities they would not have had otherwise experienced that has helped in serving with the Navy.
“Growing up in Norfolk, the environment taught me to never give up on myself,” said House. "I always revert back to what I saw growing up and that's helped motivate me to become a better person and sailor."
House will graduate in August from Florida State College of Jacksonville with an associate of arts.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (MNRTC) Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. Naval Hospital Jacksonville includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. It serves 163,000 active-duty and retired sailors, Marines, soldiers, airmen, guardsmen, and their families, including about 83,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager.
House is now a part of a long-standing tradition of serving the Navy our nation needs.
“My step father serves in the Navy and I've watched him fight for my country since he came into our lives,” said House. "So he's an inspiration and a part of why I choose to join the Navy"
House said they are proud to be part of a warfighting team that readily defends America at all times.
“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is graduating boot camp,” said House. "When I decided to join a lot of people doubted that I would get through it, and the fact that I made it through was my proudest moment."
House is playing an important part in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon capital assets, House and others know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.
“Our 2,400 staff (military, civilian, contract, and volunteer) are integral to keeping our Navy and Marine Corps family ready, healthy, and on the job,” said Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer.
“Serving in the Navy means I am fighting for all those who can't fight for themselves,” said House. "It also allows me to help people by working with patients everyday and help make their day a little brighter."
