NORFOLK, VA
Throughout the month of July, the City of Norfolk will offer more in-person services and reopen more neighborhood recreational amenities. Several recreation centers and libraries will reopen to the public with restrictions that ensure the health and safety of staff and patrons. Neighborhood Development staff will conduct exterior residential inspections (broken fences, falling gutters) and environmental inspections (tall weeds and grass, trash and debris). Planning Department staff continue to perform inspections in unoccupied new construction structures.
Basketball courts, playgrounds and picnic shelters will also reopen for public use. Playgrounds and picnic shelters are not sanitized or disinfected. The public is encouraged to practice good hygiene before and after use. Indoor, outdoor pools and splash pads will remain closed.
Six recreation centers will open Monday, July 6. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations:
• Lambert’s Point
• Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center
• Norview
• Huntersville
• East Ocean View
• Berkley
Three anchor branch libraries will open July 7. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday at the following locations:
• Slover Library
• Pretlow
• Jordan-Newby
On Wednesday, the first hour at all three library locations will be reserved for seniors and patrons with underlying health conditions.
Visitors must take a short COVID-19 self-questionnaire prior to entering city buildings and must follow all posted COVID-19 related signage including wearing a face covering and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from staff and other patrons.
Library patrons can pick up holds, check out books and materials, and apply for or renew a library card. Based on guidance from the health department, patrons may not browse library shelves at Pretlow and Jordan-Newby. Patrons at Slover Library may browse shelves on the first floor in front of the circulation desk.
Library patrons are encouraged to reserve their books and materials online before they visit, and the staff will retrieve these items while patrons wait.
The use of public computers, photocopying, faxing, and the Sargeant Memorial Collection are not open to the public at this time. Library children’s areas, Playscapes and KidZones will remain closed.
The Maker Studio located in Selden Market will open by appointment only. Visit www.sloverlibrary.com to schedule an appointment.
The online catalog is available at www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org. Due dates that fell while Norfolk Public Library was closed are extended until July 21. No fines were charged during the closure. Patrons are encouraged to pay fines online.
Norfolk Public Library, in partnership with Recreation Parks and Open Space, will provide express free libraries at Lambert’s Point, Huntersville and Berkley recreation centers by August 1.
For updates to city operations, visit the FAQ located on Norfolk.gov or official City of Norfolk social media platforms.
