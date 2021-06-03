VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
The City of Virginia Beach and Beach Events present The Oceanfront Concert Series with over a dozen national recording artists this summer. The free shows will take place at 17th, 24th or 31st Street parks at the oceanfront.
The first round of acts confirmed for the Acts already confirmed for the series include:
Blue Oyster Cult – June 16 – 17th Street Park
Cracker – June 23 – 17th Street Park
North Mississippi Allstars – July 7 – 17th Street Park
Niko Moon – July 14 – 17th Street Park
Brett Dennen – July 29 – 24th Street Park
Blue Öyster Cult - Since 1972, Blue Öyster Cult has been traveling the world, bringing their unique take on rock music with them. The band was founded in the late '60s with members Eric Bloom (vocals, stun guitar), Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (lead guitar, vocals), Allen Lanier (keyboards, guitar), and rhythm section brothers Joe Bouchard (bass, vocals) and Albert Bouchard (drums, vocals). With relentless touring, Blue Öyster Cult grew their fanbase, and scored their biggest hits with "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin' for You," both quintessential rock songs that remain popular to this day. Now nearing their fifth decade, Blue Öyster Cult is still "On Tour Forever," playing shows to sold-out crowds in the United States and abroad.
Cracker - Cracker‘s tenth studio effort, the double-album entitled Berkeley To Bakersfield, finds this uniquely American band traversing two different sides of the California landscape – the northern Bay area and further down-state in Bakersfield. Cracker has been described as a lot of things over the years: alt-rock, Americana, insurgent-country, and have even had the terms punk and classic-rock thrown at them. But more than anything Cracker are survivors. Cofounders Lowery and Hickman have been at it for almost a quarter of a century – amassing ten studio albums, multiple gold records, thousands of live performances, hit songs that are still in current radio rotation around the globe (“Low,” “Euro-Trash Girl,” “Get Off This” and “Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out with Me” to name just a few), and a worldwide fan base – that despite the major sea-changes within the music industry – continues to grow each year.
Niko Moon - Niko Moon is an adventurous artist, writer, and musician with an enduring optimism and a flair for challenging boundaries. That attitude is apparent in his new EP, a judiciously layered synthesis of his Georgia roots, pairing Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country, two genres that were considered incompatible not that long ago. The EP will be released later this year, but for a sneak preview, "Good Time" and "Drunk Over You" are available now. Moon’s artful persona is a mix of hooky melodies, shrewd wordplay and edgy, electronic beats. "There's millions of people that are just like me, who are country people but want their country music to hit," Moon muses. "I'm a country artist 100%, and I'm going to be a country artist. I just love to feel that hit in the chest, and that's what I love about the Atlanta thing." Moon became a regular collaborator with Zac Brown, credited on five #1 Zac Brown Band hits: "Loving You Easy," "Homegrown," "Beautiful Drug" and "Keep Me In Mind" – plus "Heavy Is The Head," which topped the rock charts with Chris Cornell singing lead. "The only thing I'm really concerned with is: Does it make people feel good? Does it make them feel happy?" he says. "If the songs do that, then I did my job."
Brett Dennen - Brett Dennen is telling us to get out and see the world at a time when we need it more than ever. Flame-haired, six-foot-five, and with a singular gift for meditating on life's most meaningful subjects with equal parts innocence and razor-sharp wit, you know Dennen from his decade-plus career as a singer/songwriter. With a successful string of albums and four Top Ten AAA singles like "Make You Crazy," "Wild Child," and 2018's "Already Gone," which achieved his highest chart position yet, Dennen has cemented himself as a fixture in American folk music. In 2017, Dennen created the "Lift Series" and "Vacationer Series," two annual tours wherein he combines shows in ski and beach towns with conservation initiatives and education in each locale. Dennen's next release, See the World, is due out July 23rd on Mick Music.
North Mississippi Allstars - Shake Hands with Shorty made the North Mississippi Allstars one of the most celebrated roots acts around. Over 23 years they’ve released ten studio albums, three of which were nominated for Blues Album of the Year Grammy Awards. More importantly, they’ve played countless shows in front of avid crowds, touring alongside Robert Plant, Patty Griffin, Mavis Staples, and John Hiatt, among many others. Their music is all inclusive: everyone is invited, the bar is always open, and drinks are on the house.
All shows will start with an opening act at 7:00pm. Park gates will open 30 minutes before showtime.
Labor Day Weekend will include multiple concerts Friday-Sunday with national headliners as well as top local and regional bands. All shows will be free to the public.
The Oceanfront Concert Series will extend quality musical excitement across the entire summer rather than focus only on one weekend.
“When AMF was introduced 30 years ago, it was the first outdoor concert in Virginia Beach in decades and the first show of its type held on the sand along the East Coast,” says Beach Events Creative Director Mike Hilton. “Also, very few multi-day music festivals existed anywhere, so we were completely new to most people. Top recording bands loved to perform in the unique open-air beach setting.”
“No obit is needed for AMF.” Hilton says. “It’s simply evolved into a concert series more suitable for today’s music fans and resort guests.”
“Many of the world’s foremost bands performed at AMF. That legacy will continue in the new arrangement. Fans will enjoy national bands performing popular music of every style and genre.”
Many established Beach Events concerts and festivals will continue to be held on the sand such as the Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party and Beach Music Weekend.
More concerts will be announced soon for July and August, and for Labor Day Weekend.
For more information on the Oceanfront Concert Series, and to check on future band confirmations, visit www.BeachEventsVB.com.
The new Oceanfront Concert Series is sponsored by the City of Virginia Beach and produced by IMGoing.
