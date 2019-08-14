NORFOLK
Enjoy the USS Wisconsin Basin Pedestrian Bridge once again! The bridge officially re-opened to the public on August 1, 2019. The City of Norfolk’s Department of Public Works, in collaboration with the Elizabeth River Trail (ERT) Foundation and Nauticus, will commemorate the completed construction at this month’s Party on the Pier on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00pm.
“We’re thrilled with the improvements to this important waterfront thoroughfare,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Executive Director of Nauticus. “The boardwalk not only connects us with our community, it gives residents and visitors a chance to truly appreciate the scope and scale of the last battleship built by the Navy.”
The 25-year-old bridge’s supporting wood structure and decking were replaced, along with the hardware. In addition, the refinished rail and new LED light features now provides the public with a bridge that is both safe and attractive. Participants will be able to enjoy the refurbished USS Wisconsin Bridge and the Elizabeth River Trail portion of the boardwalk, which connects the downtown waterfront to historic Freemason. The celebration will be held in front of Nauticus and is free and open to the public.
The August 2019 Party on the Pier will feature:
• Live music from Red Stapler Duo;
• Food trucks, to include Capt’n Crabby and Rita’s Italian Ice;
• Hoffman Beverage providing select beverages for sale at $5 per ticket; and
• A dog-friendly environment (dogs must be leashed)
For more information, visit Norfolk.gov.
