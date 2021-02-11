This stellar sweet uses store-bought puff pastry so you don't have to deal with any dough. Just dust with cinnamon, roll, and bake in a muffin tin with sugar and pecans until your whole house smells amazing.
Ingredients
- 1/4 c. (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 12 slices
- 1/2 c. firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 c. pecans, coarsely chopped
- 2 sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided
Directions
Heat oven to 375°F. Place 1 slice of butter in each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin. Top with sugar, then pecans.
Unfold one sheet of puff pastry onto a cutting board. Gently rub 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon onto one side. Cut into 6 strips (each about 1 1/2 inches wide). Working with 1 strip at a time, holding 1 strip at each end, loosely twist, then shape into a coil. Tuck end under center and place on top of pecans. Repeat with remaining pastry sheet and cinnamon.
Bake until pastry is puffed and golden brown, 20 to 22 min. Remove from oven and immediately invert onto baking sheet. Let cool 5 minutes before serving.
