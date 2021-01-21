These delicious on-the-go treats are packed with protein (and fiber!) to keep you energized till noon!
Ingredients
- 2 c. whole wheat flour
- 1 c. old-fashioned oats
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 15-oz. can pure pumpkin
- 1 c. coconut oil
- 1 c. brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 c. roasted, salted pepitas
- 1/2 c. dried cherries
Directions
- Whisk together whole wheat flour, old-fashioned oats, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. At medium speed, beat pure pumpkin, coconut oil, brown sugar, and egg until well combined; gradually beat in flour mixture, then pepitas and dried cherries.
- Scoop onto large parchment-paper-lined cookie sheet to form 16 mounds, spaced 2-inches apart; flatten into disks.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes or until dark brown on bottoms. Cool on wire rack. Cooled cookies can be wrapped in plastic and stored at room temperature up to 2 days or frozen up to 2 weeks. Reheat in toaster until crisp.
