Most relationships consist of a mixture of healthy and unhealthy behaviors. No relationship is perfect, but it’s important to recognize the warning signs of unhealthy behaviors. Relationships can start out great, but unreasonable expectations and controlling behaviors can emerge over time, causing common conflicts to escalate and the relationship to become abusive.
Unhealthy behavior like abuse and control take many forms – physical, economic, emotional and/or sexual – and can happen to anyone. Learn to recognize the signs of unhealthy relationships. Ask yourself these questions:
Does your partner get upset when you make plans to go out with your friends?
Is your partner obsessive about who you interact with on Facebook?
Does your partner talk over you or dismiss what you say in public?
Does your partner avoid your family get-togethers and discourage you from visiting friends and family?
Does your partner try to take control of all the money?
Does your partner discourage you from going back to school or pursuing a better career?
Does your partner tell you what to wear?
Does your partner go through your phone and read your texts?
Abuse doesn’t look the same in every relationship because every relationship is different. But one thing most abusive relationships have in common is that the abusive partner’s aim is to gain more power and control over their partner.
Do you know where your relationship lies on the scale of healthy and unhealthy behaviors?
How to get help: Family Advocacy Program and more
It is important to recognize the warning signs that could escalate into more serious forms of domestic violence. Everyone deserves to be healthy and safe in their relationships. The Department of Defense is committed to educating service members and families about domestic abuse to ensure that all active duty personnel and military family members are protected from relationship violence.
No matter where your relationship lies on the healthy/unhealthy scale, help is available and you have options. It’s safe to reach out. Talk whenever you want to. Confidential information and support is free and available 24/7.
Help is available at your installation or through Military OneSource. Contact your installation’s Family Advocacy Program for help or services, or call Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 for information or counseling. Military OneSource offers confidential help from experts who understand military life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.