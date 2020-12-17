Parents are facing a variety of new and ongoing challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Virus conditions keep changing, and work and school schedules vary. It’s easy to feel stressed about making the best choices for your family, and bogged down by decision fatigue.
Military OneSource is committed to helping families thrive during these challenging times. Whether you are looking for official updates from government agencies, information about virtual learning, flexible child care, or tips for taking care of yourself and your family, we’ve got you covered. Check out the following resources.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources
The CDC offers extensive resources for keeping families healthy as COVID-19 continues. The latest CDC guidance includes everything from school planning to preparing for daily activities such as running errands, playing sports, social gatherings and much more. Check out the CDC’s:
- School Decision-Making Tool for Parents, Caregivers, and Guardians to help you decide between in-person and virtual learning options for children
- Checklists for in-person and virtual learning once you have made a decision
- Tips for coping with stress and taking care of yourself
- COVID-19 Parental Resources Kit organized by age group to help promote social, emotional and mental health for children and young adults
- Ideas and links to programs to help children learn at home
- Guidelines for daily activities and going out
- Frequently asked questions
- Department of Education resources
The Department of Education also offers a variety of resources to ensure students can continue to pursue their educational goals during the pandemic:
Resources for learning at home with links for activities from the Library of Congress, NASA, the Kennedy Space Center, the Smithsonian Institution and more
Pandemic relief measures in place through Dec. 31, 2020, for those who currently have Department of Education-held federal student loans
Distance learning and general wellness resources
The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry provides a wide variety of resources for helping kids and parents. Links include guidelines for talking to kids about COVID-19, stress management for teens, support for parents of children with disabilities, online educational activities for kids and more.
The Department of Defense Education Activity also offers a comprehensive list of parent resources including:
Guidance on returning to school, with information on virtual learning options, health and safety, and frequently asked questions and answers
Extensive links for activities for students at home for children in prekindergarten through fifth grade, such as:
- DODEA activities in math, science, social studies and language arts
- Ideas for indoor and outdoor physical activities
- Recipes and experiments from America’s Test Kitchen Kids
- Programs such as EarSketch and ScratchJr that teach computer coding skills
- Best Virtual Events with concerts, story times and classes to stream from home
- SciShow and Sick Science! for fun science activities
- Online museum tours, field trips, jigsaw puzzles and much more
Military OneSource resources
Learn about more COVID-19 resources on the Military OneSource COVID-19 page. Find information about a wide range of military family topics, including:
- Expanded Hourly Child Care Service
- Supporting Military Children During the New School Year
- Maintaining Strong Relationships
- Staying Financially Fit
- Virtual Resources for Overall Well-Being
- Staying Vigilant and Keeping Up With Current Guidance When Considering Travel During COVID-19
If you have questions about COVID-19 issues or any other aspect of military life, Military OneSource consultants are available to help 24/7/365. Call 800-342-9647, use OCONUS dialing options or schedule a live chat.
Understanding of COVID-19 continues to change, so check our Coronavirus Updates for Our Military Community page. Want to find the phone number for your installation’s housing office or Military and Family Support Center? Find those and more on MilitaryINSTALLATIONS, an online information directory for military installations worldwide. For updates and information specific to your location, visit your installation’s official website. You can also follow your installation’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram platforms.
For Department of Defense updates for the military community:
- Visit Defense.gov
- Follow Military OneSource’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms
- Check Move.mil for PCS-related updates
