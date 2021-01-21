Coastal VA
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is going big, kicking off the new year with ‘Living LARGE’. This first exhibition of 2021 features artwork by 18 talented artists who like to supersize their artwork. Living LARGE opens with the Suffolk Center’s first virtual Art Opening on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 5 PM, live-streaming to Facebook. Living LARGE is on display in the Suffolk Center’s BB&T and Norfolk Foundation galleries January 21 – February 19, 2021, and is FREE and open to the public on Tuesday – Saturday 11 AM – 4 PM.
Join the fun on January 21 at 5 PM on-line at https://www.facebook.com/suffolkcenter. Gallery Managers, Sandy Waters and Pat Eelman, will share artful facts about featured artwork and review artist’s art techniques. The virtual art opening will weave in pre-taped videos of the featured artists discussing their artwork. Hosting a virtual art opening allows viewers to essentially meet the artists and get a glimpse inside their creative process.
Conducting the Center’s first live-streaming virtual art opening requires a new approach, as well as some new equipment. Working LIVE is a bit tricky, there are no ‘do-overs’ in real-time. Staff members will be using laptops, cell phone cameras, a gimbal and lavaliere mics to coordinate the 30-minute, live-streaming event. Although patrons cannot attend the opening in-person – utilizing new technology offers art lovers a great way to see the artwork from anywhere. Artist’s relatives from across the country can participate, art students that are virtually learning can take part, and everyone will stay safe viewing the exhibit from the comfort of their own homes. Living LARGE artwork is also available for purchase in the Suffolk Center’s On-line Art Gallery.
Living LARGE featured ARTISTS:
Hye Ja Billie, Chesapeake VA
Alex Burdett, Virginia Beach VA
Rick Byrd, Suffolk VA
Pat Eelman, Smithfield VA
Barbara Harris, Suffolk VA
Petya Ivanova, Virginia Beach VA
Chris Jeanguenat, Suffolk VA
Hope Kinard, Suffolk VA
Charlie Lindauer, Virginia Beach VA
Glen McClure, Norfolk VA
Tom Paulk, Chesapeake VA
Alex Rahn, Chesapeake VA
Karen Rudd, Norfolk VA
Karen Sallaz, Suffolk VA
Wayne Thomas, Suffolk VA
Sandy West, Chesapeake VA
Ken Wright, Chesapeake VA
For more information on the ‘Living LARGE’ exhibition, please visit https://suffolkcenter.org. The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is conveniently located in beautiful Downtown Suffolk at 110 W. Finney Ave., Suffolk, VA 23434.
