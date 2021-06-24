We are pleased to announce the opening of the Summer of Women suite of exhibitions on July 17. As a benefit of membership, Virginia MOCA supporters will have special, early access on July 15 and 16. The exhibitions will feature the work of distinguished women-identifying artists from Hampton Roads as well as the broader southeastern region and from across the country. In addition, we will mount a juried exhibition of artwork created by area teens.
Featured exhibitions include:
- She Says: Women, Words, and Power
- Amplify
- Lauren Keim: Everyday Magic
- Emergence: Teen Juried Exhibition (opening August 14)
As part of an ongoing commitment to expand access, we will launch Thursday evening hours with the opening of the Summer of Women exhibition suite. As of July 17 museum hours will be as follows:
- Thursday: 10am – 8pm
- Friday – Sunday: 10am – 4pm
- Monday through Wednesday the museum is closed to the general public and hosts school tours as well as private tours for groups and patrons.
“If you work during the day and have athletic, religious, or volunteer commitments on the weekends, you might not be able to enjoy the museum during traditional visiting hours,” said Director of Audience Development, Brad Tuggle. “Providing broader access is a mission-based priority, and the addition of evening hours joins free admission and bilingual audio tours as another means by which we are accomplishing this goal."
“Free admission will continue through the Summer of 2022, thanks to the generosity and shared vision of the Goode Family Foundation,” said Virginia MOCA Director & CEO, Gary Ryan, “Our goal is to provide free admission in perpetuity through endowment".
Ready to get out and have some fun? Virginia MOCA members are invited to attend an in-person celebration for the opening of the new exhibitions on July 16 at 7pm. This members-only event will feature music and a cash bar. Keep an eye on your email for an invitation in the coming weeks. Sign up for a membership today online or at the event check-in.
We continue to request that visitors reserve free tickets in advance. The tickets are available by day and valid for entry at any time on that day up to 45 minutes before closing
