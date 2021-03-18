NORFOLK, VA – Sign up to be a NACC Pack Adventure member, and you and an intrepid dog can explore the world for a day.
The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center NACC Pack Adventure Program gives our community members the opportunity to take shelter dogs on a field trip for a few hours. This program is perfect for people who have busy schedules and are unable to commit to volunteering or fostering, but still want to help shelter animals in need.
“We are so excited to launch this program for the community and shelter pets,” said Madison Witherite, dog foster coordinator at NACC. “This is a great way to help shelter dogs while maintaining social distancing standards.”
the outings give dogs a break from the shelter and provide mental and physical stimulation. They also provide valuable information to staff about the dog’s behavior, as well as adorable photos in fun settings – the beach or a scenic park, for example – that show potential adopters just how fun and adventurous these dogs can be.
NACC Pack Members must be 18 or older, sign a waiver, and provide a copy of their identification prior to taking a dog on a field trip. Outings can begin as early as 9 a.m., with return to the shelter by 4 p.m. the same day. Shelter staff will ask NACC Pack Members to complete a report card upon returning to the shelter detailing what they learned about their canine companion during their adventure.
What happens if you fall in love with your adventure buddy and you don’t want the day to end? NACC Pack Members are also eligible to serve as foster or adoptive parents!
Bruno, one of the first dogs to participate in the NACC Pack Adventure program, loved his car ride and exploring a nearby garden center. He has since been adopted!
To participate, contact the shelter at 757-441-5505 or email FosterNACC@norfolk.gov.
