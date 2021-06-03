HAMPTON ROADS, Va.
Tidewater Community College is moving all of its visual arts programming to Norfolk Campus.
For more than 25 years, 340 High Street has served as more than a building to TCC. For many students, faculty and staff, the Visual Arts Center (VAC) became a second home. The building held a growing community and provided many students with the opportunity to explore various art forms, find their own voice and express themselves.
As part of the next evolution of arts education at TCC, and to allow for growth and expansion of services to the community, the VAC has moved to the college’s Norfolk Campus.
Due to the move, there are currently fewer summer course offerings. However, regular course offerings will be available for Fall Semester.
Faculty and staff offices have been moved to the Martin and Roper buildings on Norfolk Campus.
This summer, the following classes and resources will be offered in these locations:
Library
Martin Building, Second Floor
Printmaking
Roper 4306
Drawing
Roper 4117
Graphic Design
Martin Building 2202
Portfolio Prep Space
Martin 2314
Students with questions regarding course offerings are encouraged to contact Academic Advisor Jennifer Barnes by emailing jcbarnes@tcc.edu or calling 757-822-1820.
The effective date for the Portsmouth location closing is June 30, 2021.
