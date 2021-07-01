Norfolk, VA (23510)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.