VIRGINIA BEACH
In and about our area code are so many subjects artists can present. All of Hampton Roads – and more – provide inspiration for wide-ranging interpretations. Come see your home through entirely new perspectives. Opening day is Friday, April 2nd.
A video tour of the exhibition and presentation of awards will be posted by Facebook Live at 7 p.m., April 2nd. on the Virginia Beach Art Center, Home of The Artists Gallery page. THE 757 will be on view through May 2nd, 2021.
THE VIRGINIA BEACH ART CENTER is a non-profit organization offering art exhibitions, art classes and pottery classes in a fully equipped center located at 532 Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The ARTISTS GALLERY is incorporated as a not-for-profit organization, managed entirely by its artist members. The gallery provides space for working, exhibiting and showcasing original fine art by local and regional artists.
