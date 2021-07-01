NORFOLK, VA – Today is International Fairy Day. And in the city of mermaids, we’re celebrating this magical day as fairies have found a home in a Norfolk crape myrtle.
Since June 2020, Norfolk residents and families across the country found comfort through the Fairy Tree located in Larchmont. Children and adults alike have written more than 2,000 letters to the Fairy Tree, as they faced the mental, emotional and physical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognized as a “witness tree” to the pandemic, the Library of Congress will add the Fairy Tree to the Historic American Landmark Survey (HALS) - the first contemporary location related to the global pandemic.
The Fairy Tree is one of 40,000 pink crape myrtles planted by the City of Norfolk since the 1930s. It’s surrounded with small fairy houses and figurines donated by the Village of Fairies and local residents. Families can drop off letters at the tree, send by mail or post online. The Village of Fairies review, read and save each letter. Every sender receives a written letter of response with words of encouragement.
The City recently received a letter from Fairy Queen Lysandra, explaining the feeling of hope, spirit and community felt in Norfolk.
This June, Slover Library hosted a story-time at the tree with more programming coming soon. Slover may also become a location for families to drop off letters for the fairies.
Local organizations have also supported the Fairy Tree mission, including Old Dominion University which promoted the tree as a coping resource
