Virginia Beach, Va.
Legendary band, Three Dog Night, now in its 5th decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets. Now, Three Dog Night returns to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach on Thursday, April 21 at 8 PM for an unforgettable concert experience.
Tickets for Three Dog Night go on sale this Friday, January 14 at 10 AM and can be purchased at YnotTix.com or by visiting the Sandler Center Box Office located at 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Tickets are priced at $55.00, $65.00, and $79.50. To receive the exclusive presale code to purchase tickets before the general public, join the Sandler Center Cyber Club at SandlerCenter.org. The presale for this show will be Thursday, January 13, from 10 AM to 10 PM.
Three Dog Night’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.” Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, the group’s eclectic taste, combined with their ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in years of chart and sales domination. Boasting records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on best-selling charts in all genres (pop, rock, and country). Their records continue to sell, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain, and around the world. Tens of millions Three Dog Night records have been sold through the years.
The band’s hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today. Whether on the radio, in TV commercials, or in major motion pictures, songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One” have crystallized Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.
Marking over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows, including two Super Bowls.
