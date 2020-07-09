Save your arm the trouble of whisking and use your blender to quickly make the light batter for this summery fruit tart.
Ingredients
1 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature, for greasing
1/2 c. plus 1 Tbsp granulated sugar, divided, plus more for pan
1 lemon
1 1/2 lb. nectarines, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
6 oz. raspberries
1 vanilla bean
4 large eggs
1 c. whole milk
3/4 c. all-purpose flour, sifted
1/2 c. heavy cream
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
Directions
Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish with butter and lightly dust with granulated sugar.
Finely grate 2 teaspoons lemon zest into medium bowl, then squeeze in 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Add nectarines, raspberries, and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and gently toss to combine.
Cut vanilla bean in half lengthwise and scrape out seeds and pulp. In blender, combine eggs, milk, flour, cream, salt, remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar, and vanilla seeds and pulp (discard pod). Blend on high until slightly frothy, about 1 minute.
Transfer fruit to prepared dish along with any juices and pour batter on top. Bake until just set, 45 to 50 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Dust with confectioners’ sugar if desired.
