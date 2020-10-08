Hampton, VA
The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center will host “Virginia Artists Juried Exhibition” from October 17, 2020 through November 14, 2020.
This much anticipated, annual juried exhibition showcases many of Virginia’s finest artists and artisans. This year’s exhibition features $4,000 in cash prizes awarded to Best in Show, First, Second, and Third Places, and several awards of distinction in a variety of media. Artists from all across the Commonwealth, who work in all styles, genres, and media, were invited to submit artworks for consideration.
“It is only fitting that we open our Welcome Home Season at The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center with the 2020 Virginia Artists Juried Exhibition, a collection of 2D and 3D pieces that come directly from the community we serve. I’m proud to reopen our beloved Arts Center knowing the safety measures that we have in place allow our audiences to culturally enrich their lives during this pressing time,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr.
It is a great pleasure to welcome the Curator of the Peninsula Fine Arts Center, Diana Blanchard Gross, as the 2020 Virginia Artists Juried Exhibition juror and judge.
“The pandemic has not curtailed the incredible creativity and immense talent of artists throughout Virginia; the selection process was not easy and the competition was stiff. 215 artists submitted 555 artworks for consideration. Juror Diana Blanchard Gross has selected 94 works to be displayed in this year’s exhibition,” said Visual Arts Center Manager Jennifer Morningstar.
Running concurrently in the Annex Gallery is Surface Tension by the 2019 Virginia Artists Juried Exhibition Best in Show winner, Ashley McEwen. Ashley McEwen’s paintings “deal with the concept of time as a network of possibilities that are intentionally tampered with, or left alone purely out of the desire to see what happens.”
The Virtual Award Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 24 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The livestream, available on The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center’s Facebook page, is free and available to the public.
The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center
4205 Victoria Boulevard
Hampton, VA 23669
757-727-1490
Hours:
Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays | 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
*Visitors to the center are required to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines while in the galleries. To ensure the health and safety of our visitors, the Visual Arts Center will have limited capacity. To view the gallery, please schedule an appointment by calling 757-727-1490.*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.