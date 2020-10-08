Norfolk, VA
Virginia Arts Festival presents iconic folk-singer-songwriter Judy Collins along with Americana band Chatham County Line—VIRTUALLY—Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 online at vafest.org. The concert will be filmed live at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, although no tickets will be sold to the live performance. Tickets for the online concert are available online at vafest.org, where patrons can easily navigate secure access to their preferred performance date. For more information, patrons can call the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 757-282-2822.
“Judy Collins is a timeless, extraordinary artist and we are delighted to be the exclusive presenter of this performance of Judy Collins and Chatham County Line,” said the Festival’s Artistic Director Rob Cross. “With the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we have been exploring ways to stay connected with our audiences and continue to present the arts in a creative way. We’re thrilled to bring these great artists to Virginia Arts Festival supporters and fans to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes.”
Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustice. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations discover her iconic 55-album body of work.
“The arts are essential in our lives,” said Judy Collins. “This pandemic has brought into focus how vital and fulfilling writers, filmmakers, musicians, photographers and artists in any mediums are. Artists help create an environment of hope and help create an outlet to express concern during this time. I am delighted the Virginia Arts Festival has asked me to put on a very special concert with my friends Chatham County Line. Although the audience can not join us at the beautiful Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA, we can all be together online at the same time. Unity comes in all forms as this year has taught us. I hope you join me from the comfort and safety of your own home on October 23rd & 24th to raise our voices and sing some of my favorite songs of all time.”
About Judy Collins
The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy’s dreamy and sweetly intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, won "Song of the Year” at the 1975 Grammy Awards. She has garnered several top-ten hits and gold- and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.
Judy’s most recent collaboration as a singer-songwriter is the critically acclaimed 2019 album Winter Stories, including Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line. Winter Stories is a collection of classics, new tunes, and a few surprises, featuring spirited lead vocal turns, breathtaking duets, and Judy’s stunning harmony singing.
Judy is a modern-day Renaissance woman who is also an accomplished painter, filmmaker, record label head, musical mentor, and an in-demand keynote speaker for mental health and suicide prevention. She continues to create music of hope and healing that lights up the world and speaks to the heart.
About Chatham County Line
Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for two decades. Embracing an all acoustic instrumentation and the modern songwriting of leader Dave Wilson the band has graced stages all across the U.S. as well as mainland Europe, Scandinavia, Ireland and the United Kingdom. With seven studio albums, CCL has a sound all their own. Songwriter, guitarist and vocalist Dave Wilson pulls tunes out of an ether that is inspired by a shelf-bending collection of vinyl records. One listen to their album “Sharing the Covers” [Yep Roc Records 2019] will give you an idea of those inspirations, with songs from the likes of Wilco and Beck shared with those of John Lennon, Tom Petty and John Hartford.
With the release of 2020’s Strange Fascination on YepRoc Records, look for the core of Chatham County Line--Dave Wilson, John Teer, and Greg Readling [Bass, Pedal Steel] as well as a rotating cadre of drummers--to keep traveling the highways, byways and airways to share their special canon of songs with the world.
About the Virginia Arts Festival
Since 1997, the Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the cultural scene in southeastern Virginia, presenting great performers from around the world to local audiences and making this historic, recreation-rich region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. The Festival has presented numerous U.S. and regional premieres, and regularly commissions new works of music, dance, and theater from some of today’s most influential composers, choreographers and playwrights. The Festival’s arts education programs reach tens of thousands of area schoolchildren each year through student matinees, in-school performances, artists’ residencies, master classes and demonstrations. For more information, visit vafest.org.
