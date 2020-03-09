PORT HUENEME, Calif.
“We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees,” for more than seven decades. The Navy Seabees are an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry.'
Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Stadler, a native of Virginia Beach builds and fights around the world as a member of naval construction battalion center located in Port Hueneme, California.
Stadler is serving as a Navy equipment operator, who is responsible for operating heavy transportation equipment and cranes.
“I work with the unit to license Seabees to operate construction equipment,” Stadler said.
Building in austere environments can be a challenge. Fighting in harsh conditions can also be a challenge. Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination, according to officials with the U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command. These are the kinds of people being trained at Port Hueneme, to provide crucial support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, said Lara Godbille, director of the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum.
“I enjoy the diverse and tight knit community," said Stadler. "Also, seeing a project from start to finish is very satisfying.”
Seabees have served in all American conflicts for nearly 80 years. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Stadler is a 2012 Salem High School graduate. According to Stadler, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Virginia Beach.
“I went to a performing arts school and I learned to interact with different types of people," said Stadler. "It also taught me leadership skills that have helped me in the Navy.”
Port Hueneme is the West Coast homeport of the Navy’s Seabees. It’s one of five learning sites in the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering domain. They train and develop sailors, soldiers, airman, and Marines in construction trades and military skills for Department of Defense operating forces to accomplish contingency and peacetime construction, chemical, biological, and radiological operations, and humanitarian assistance missions worldwide.
Port Hueneme and the men and women who serve there play a key role in the Navy’s broader mission of protecting American interests on the world’s oceans.
According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.
The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.
“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Stadler is most proud of being meritoriously promoted to petty officer third class.
“For my hard work to be recognized by my chain of command was a big thing for me," said Stadler. "It meant that I was doing what I needed to do and was one of the best sailors in the unit."
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Stadler, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Stadler is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“I am fourth generation Navy," said Stadler. "It means a lot to me and helps me feel more connected to my family."
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Stadler, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Being a Seabee, I like to learn about and be a part of their history," said Stadler. "I hope to make my mark and continue this proud legacy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.