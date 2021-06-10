NORFOLK
Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) hosts the national exhibition Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea --premiering June 5, 2021. The exhibition features larger-than-life sculptures of marine life created from trash found on beaches. It will also showcase an exclusive custom-made eagle the community helped to create using debris collected from Coastal Virginia beaches. The eagle will hold a menhaden in its talons and will arrive later this summer.
Washed Ashore is part of a global movement bringing much-needed attention to the overwhelming –and growing! -- plastic pollution in our oceans. According to the World Economic Forum and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, it is predicted that by 2050, there could be more plastics by weight in the oceans than fish. Single-use plastics are particularly detrimental to the health of the environment – both in the water and on land. The world’s oceans and waterways connect all life together—humans, plants and wildlife—and when one part suffers the other parts will feel it, too. There is hope! With more than 7.8 billion people on Earth, each one committed to making at least one change, imagine the impact we can make. The earth and its oceans connects all wildlife and every human - together we can turn the tide for a better world.
NBG is working closely with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) as the environmental partner for this event. Since 1989, CBF’s Clean the Bay Day has engaged nearly 162,000 volunteers, removing over 7.1 million pounds of debris from more than 8,000 miles of shore lines in Virginia. Join Team Norfolk Botanical Garden virtually for Clean the Bay Day, now through June 5, 2021.
“Washed Ashore illustrates the plastic pollution problem in a surprisingly fun way that inspires us to take action. Thankfully, Clean the Bay Day and other local programs offer great opportunities to pitch in for healthier waterways,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Hampton Roads Director Christy Everett. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Norfolk Botanical Garden, a longstanding leader in environmental stewardship.”
Join us in our mission to take environmental action, TAKE THE PLEDGE and take a bite out of plastic. The Garden is committed to taking action, but need your help. Washed Ashore- Art to Save the Sea is included with Garden Admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.